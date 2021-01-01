Schlage F40-FLA Flair Privacy Door Lever Set Satin Nickel Leverset Privacy

Schlage F40-FLA Flair Privacy Door Lever Set Privacy Function: Privacy door hardware features a push-button locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside. Product Features: A Lifetime Mechanical and Finish Warranty gives you the peace of mind that this product will be looking good and functioning smoothly for as long as you own it. (Finish warranty does not include Oil Rubbed Bronze because it is a living finish and it is expected to patina over time) Installation is easy, all you need is a screwdriver and a little time. The set is designed to fit standard prep doors and most installations should take just a matter of minutes. BHMA/ANSI Grade 2 certified which indicates excellent performance across a range of residential applications. This product is built from high-quality materials to give you exceptional security. These levers are field reversible allowing this leverset to be used for both right and left handed applications with ease and eliminating any chance of getting a wrong handed product. Specifications: Backset: 2-3/4", 2-3/8", Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 7/8" Door Thickness: 1-1/2", 1-3/4", 1-3/8", 1-5/8" Handing: Left, Right, Reversible Handle Design: Birmingham Trim Design: Addison Product Weight: 1.5 lbs Latch Faceplate: Drive-in, Round Corner Product Variations: F10-BIR-ADD: Passage Lever Set F170-BIR-ADD: Single Dummy Lever F40-BIR-ADD (This Model): Privacy Lever Set F51-BIR-ADD: Keyed Entry Lever Set Satin Nickel