Emser Tile F39BRAV1313MO2 Brava - 13" x 13" Square Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Matte Stone Visual - Sold by Piece Ivory Flooring Tile Mosaic

Emser Tile F39BRAV1313MO2 Brava - 13" x 13" Square Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Matte Stone Visual - Sold by Piece Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Each piece weighs 3.64 lbs.Matte finish with a medium (V2) shade rating - slight shade variation in toneP.E.I. 4 rating - has high resistance to abrasion and is suitable for heavy-duty residential and commercial floor installationsOne year warrantyMade from porcelainHas a 7 rating on the Mohs hardness scaleMade in AmericaInstallation:May be installed in the following areas: backsplash, entryway, kitchen wall, or bathroom wallsMinimum recommended grout joint of 3/16" Mosaic Ivory