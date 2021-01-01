Fuego F36S Gas Grill, 36, Stainless Steel

All 304SS gas grill with lifetime on Stainless Steel; 5 Year on burners and diffuser panels; one Year on ignition system. 865 sq. In. Of total grilling area and 685 sq. In. Of main grilling space on Solid 8mm Stainless Steel grates. 60, 000 BTU/hr. Combined from 20, 000 BTU/hr. Triple U-shaped burners (cooks like a six burner grill) Heats to 500F in just 5 minutes and temps from 250f-650f overall. Recessed Folding shelves producing a sleek design and compact 36” x 24” footprint (lid/ shelves closed) perfect for Small patio/balcony or poolside locations. Easy to clean drop through residue removal System allows for grease to drop straight through to the residue tray. Features electronic ignition, Smooth rolling non-marking rubber wheels and comes fully assembled on recyclable cardboard skid for easy setup in less than 20 minutes.