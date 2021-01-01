From troy lighting
Troy Lighting F3655 Relativity 5 Light Industrial Pendant Salvage Zinc Exterior with Chalkboard Interior Indoor Lighting Pendants
Troy Lighting F3655 Relativity 5 Light Industrial Pendant Features:Durable iron materialBulb included: NoRated for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 16"Width: 34"Cord Length: 120"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 5Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts per Bulb: 100Total Wattage: 500Voltage: 120 Salvage Zinc Exterior with Chalkboard Interior