Sunset Lighting F3643 3 Light 300 Watt Bathroom Vanity Light Bright Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Sunset Lighting F3643 3 Light 300 Watt Bathroom Vanity Light Attention to detail and an elegant design come together beautifully in this bathroom vanity light.Features:Faux Alabaster Square Glass ShadeSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: MediumBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 300Voltage: 120Height: 8.75"Width: 25"Extension: 7.5"Backplate Height: 4.6"Backplate Width: 24"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: Yes Vanity Light Bright Satin Nickel