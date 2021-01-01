From sunset lighting
Sunset Lighting F3455 Single Light 3-1/2" Wide Pendant with Clear Glass Shade Bright Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Sunset Lighting F3455 Single Light 3-1/2" Wide Pendant with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesEmits a soft, warm, inviting glowIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbHeight is adjustable with assorted rods (included)Capable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8"Maximum Height: 53-1/8"Width: 3-1/2"Depth: 3-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bright Satin Nickel