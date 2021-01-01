From generation lighting
Generation Lighting F3332/8 Beverly 8 Light 36" Wide Beaded Chandelier with Hand-Strung Wood Beads French Washed Oak / Distressed White Wood Indoor
Generation Lighting F3332/8 Beverly 8 Light 36" Wide Beaded Chandelier with Hand-Strung Wood Beads FeaturesOrnamented with hand-strung beads made from real woodConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required84" of adjustable chain includedETL rated for damp locationsCovered by a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 44-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 136"Width: 36"Product Weight: 13.7 lbsChain Length: 84"Cord Length: 240"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No French Washed Oak / Distressed White Wood