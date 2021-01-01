Feiss F3222/5 Patrice 5 Light 21" Wide Outdoor Taper Candle Chandelier Deep Abyss Outdoor Lighting Chandeliers

Feiss F3222/5 Patrice 5 Light 21" Wide Outdoor Taper Candle Chandelier The Patrice Collection showcases Feiss' unwavering commitment to robust construction and craftsmanship. Using our NEW Deep Abyss finish, Patrice is heavily textured and tactile, appearing as though it was pulled from a shipwreck. Features Constructed from durable steel for years of use Sloped ceiling compatible (5) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required Comes with (1) 6" and (4) 12" downrods Intended for outdoor use Capable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included) CUL and ETL rated for damp locations Covered under manufacturer 1 year limited warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 10-3/4" Maximum Hanging Height: 64-3/4" Width: 21" Depth: 21" Wire Length: 180" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 300 watts Number of Bulbs: 5 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Deep Abyss