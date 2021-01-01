From emser tile
Emser Tile F31VOGU1014MONPP11 Vogue - Baroque Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Polished Tile Visual Gray Flooring Tile Mosaic
Emser Tile F31VOGU1014MONPP11 Vogue - Baroque Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Polished Tile Visual

Features:
Made from ceramic with a polished tile visual
Low shade variation gives the tile a uniform appearance
Safety conscious slip resistant design
Manufactured in China
Covered under a 1 year limited warranty

Installation:
Designed for multiple applications, including floors and walls
This tile can be installed using thin-set

Specifications:
Sheet width: 12"
Sheet length: 12.25"
Thickness: 0.31"