Generation Lighting F3197EN/6 Greenbrier 17" Wide Chandelier with LED Bulbs Iron Oxide Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting F3197EN/6 Greenbrier 17" Wide Chandelier with LED Bulbs Features:Constructed from steelSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes (6) 21 watt maximum Candelabra (E12) led bulbsFixture is capable of being dimmedIncludes (1) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsEnergy Star certified productMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 29-3/8"Maximum Height: 87"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 9.5lbsWire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 21 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 3.5 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Average Hours: 25000Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: Yes Iron Oxide