Vondom F3 Club Chair - Color: Orange

Would you sit in it or admire it like a sculpture? There's no wrong way to appreciate the F3 Club Chair from Vondom, a design of mathematical surfaces balancing form and function. Made from a lightweight polyethylene resin, this weather-resistant piece makes smart use of space when it's time for storage with a stacking design. Tall curves are a dead giveaway for the chair's stacking capabilities and form-hugging comfort. A seat inside puts you at ease, making it easy to get lost in the blue of the sky. A closer look at the chair's grid pattern reveals its complex engineering and high style. Color: Orange.