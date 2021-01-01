Sunset Lighting F28002-23 Onyx Industrial Bathroom Vanity Light, 2, Black and Gold

DECORATIVE BATHROOM VANITY LIGHT – This light fixture is rated for use in damp locations such as bathrooms and makes for perfect over the mirror lighting in any household. DURABLE DESIGN WITH INDUSTRIAL STYLE – The sleek lines and open design work pair well with modern farmhouse and industrial home décor. Its sturdy metal construction is finished with a matte black and brushed gold color scheme for contemporary elegance. SHADELESS FIXTURE MAKES A STATEMENT – This vanity light intentionally showcases the bulbs for industrial charm. Pair with your own Edison bulbs for some vintage flair, or globe bulbs for a modern look. Uses two 100-watt bulbs, sold separately. VERSATILE WALL LIGHTING – Designed to upgrade your home interior, this versatile double wall sconce can be used with the light shining up or facing down to suit your illumination preference. DIMENSIONS – This hardwired vanity light measures 6.875 inches deep, 15 inches wide, and 8.5 inches high. Backplate measures 5.12 x 5.12 x 0.8 inches., Weight: 3.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Luminance