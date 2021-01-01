Feiss F2749/6 Adan 6 Light Single Tier Chandelier Rustic Iron / Burnished Wood Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Feiss F2749/6 Adan 6 Light Single Tier Chandelier Features:Fixture housing is constructed of Steel ensuring years of reliable performanceUltra secure mounting assemblyFixture Sends Illumination in an upward direction while also providing ambient illumination for the entire roomBulbs are not included with this model - upon checkout bulbs will be offeredDimensions:Height: 25.75"Width: 26.375" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Diameter: 26.375"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 360Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.ADA Compliance - The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Fixtures hung between 27" and 80" above the floor must have an extension of 4" or less; this applies to wall lights hung in walkways, halls, corridors, passageways or aisles. Ceiling Fixtures must be hung no lower than 80”. Rustic Iron / Burnished Wood