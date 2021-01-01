Emser Tile F26CITI1224LP Citizen - 11-13/16" x 23-5/8" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Semi-Gloss Visual - Sold by Carton (11.63 SF/Carton) Subject

Emser Tile F26CITI1224LP Citizen - 11-13/16" x 23-5/8" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Semi-Gloss Visual - Sold by Carton (11.63 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Made from porcelainDesigned with a semi-gloss surfaceA V2 shade rating brings a slight shade variation in toneP.E.I. III rating means the tile is suitable for medium duty residential floors including kitchens, halls, corridors, and areas used more often with normal footwear and small amounts of dirtOne year warrantyMade with the look of concreteA rating of 8 on the mohs hardness scaleInstallation:May be installed in the following areas: Countertop; Fireplace Surround; Kitchen; Bathroom; Laundry room; Shower; Pool; Pool DeckInstalls with the use of groutIt's recommended to have a minimum grout joint of 13/64"Approved for outdoor use Field Tile Subject