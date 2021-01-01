From miele

Miele F2471Vi 18 Inch Wide 8.55 Cu. Ft. Capacity Upright Full Size Freezer Stainless Steel Refrigeration Appliances Freezers Upright Full Size

Description

Miele F2471Vi 18 Inch Wide 8.55 Cu. Ft. Capacity Upright Full Size Freezer Features:8.55 cu. ft. provides plenty of room for all your frozen foods and leftoversLight floods the interior thanks to LED elementsExternal ice dispenser provides quick and easy access to fresh iceCovered by Miele's 1 year residential warrantySpecifications:Total Capacity: 8.55 Cu. Ft.Bulb Type: LEDDepth: 24"Height: 83-3/4"Width: 17-7/8"Voltage: 120V Upright Full Size Freezers Stainless Steel

