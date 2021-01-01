Crafted to the superior standards with fine quality and workmanship, the Water Creation™ F2-0012 lavatory faucet is a charming addition to your bath space. The European-inspired design is enhanced by variable selections of matching handles, which offers the choice of lever and cross handles in refined style. The ball-tipped pop-up rod is seamlessly associated with the attractive pillar, while curved escutcheons perfect the sensibility. Combined with the beautiful brass pop-up drain stopper, this faucet celebrates form as well as function. Adorned with a stylish sculpture, this Water Creation faucet is an ideal mix between classic and contemporary designs for your bathroom room. Water Creation F2 Chrome 2-Handle 8-in Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | F2-0012-01-AX