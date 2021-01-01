85mm F18 Mark II STM FullFrame 85mm f18 ii for Sony EMount Camera Lens Support AF Auto Focus for Sony A7III A7RIII A7SII A7II a6500 a6400 a6300

A stepping motor (STM) is used to drive the autofocus and the lens features a minimum focusing distance of 80cm (2.62ft). The front filter size is 72mm and integrated contacts power the aperture mechanism and deliver EXIF data to compatible Sony cameras. The lens, which has an aperture range of F1.8 to F16, is designed for full-frame Sony cameras, but also works as a 127.5mm equivalent on APS-C cameras. It's constructed of ten elements in seven groups, including one extra-low dispersion element and four specialty elements made from 'highly transparent glass,' which reduces aberrations and improves color rendering. Uses an 'HD Nano' multi-layer coating on individual elements to minimize ghosting and flares. The lens is an integrated microUSB port located on the rear metal mount of the lens. This connector is used to upgrade the lens' firmware.