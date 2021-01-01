Schlage F170-NBK-ULD Northbrook Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Door Lever with Decorative Upland Trim Satin Nickel Leverset Single Dummy

Schlage F170-NBK-ULD Northbrook Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Door Lever with Decorative Upland Trim This lever is a dummy trim for one side of the door. Used for a door pull or as matching, non-turning trim. Single Dummy Function: Utilize this single dummy lever to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy levers are surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull. Product Features: A Lifetime Mechanical and Finish Warranty gives you the peace of mind that this product will be looking good and functioning smoothly for as long as you own it. (Finish warranty does not include Oil Rubbed Bronze because it is a living finish and it is expected to patina over time) Installation is easy, all you need is a screwdriver and a little time. The set is designed to fit standard prep doors and most installations should take just a matter of minutes. BHMA/ANSI Grade 2 certified which indicates excellent performance across a range of residential applications. This product is built from high-quality materials to give you exceptional security. These levers are field reversible allowing this leverset to be used for both right and left handed applications with ease and eliminating any chance of getting a wrong handed product. Specifications: Door Thickness: 1-1/2", 1-3/4", 1-3/8", 1-5/8" Handing: Left, Right, Reversible Handle Design: Northbrook Trim Design: Upland Product Weight: 0.8 lbs Product Variations: F10-NBK-ULD: Passage Lever Set F170-NBK-ULD (This Model): Single Dummy Lever F40-NBK-ULD: Privacy Lever Set F51A-NBK-ULD: Keyed Entry Lever Set Satin Nickel