Schlage F170-ACC-ADD-RH Accent Right Handed Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Door Lever with Decorative Addison Trim Polished Chrome Leverset Single Dummy

Schlage F170-ACC-ADD-RH Accent Right Handed Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Door Lever with Decorative Addison Trim This lever is a dummy trim for one side of the door. Used for a door pull or as matching non-turning trim. Single Dummy Function: Utilize this single dummy lever to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy levers are surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull. Right Handed: Handing is determined by standing on the outside of a room, facing the door, and noting on which side the door hinges are located. This handle is right handed, and so when standing outside of the room and facing the door the hinges will be on your right. Product Features: A Lifetime Mechanical and Finish Warranty gives you the peace of mind that this product will be looking good and functioning smoothly for as long as you own it. (Finish warranty does not include Oil Rubbed Bronze because it is a living finish and it is expected to patina over time) Installation is easy, all you need is a screwdriver and a little time. The set is designed to fit standard prep doors and most installations should take just a matter of minutes. BHMA/ANSI Grade 2 certified which indicates excellent performance across a range of residential applications. This product is built from high-quality materials to give you exceptional security. Specifications: Door Thickness: 1-1/2", 1-3/4", 1-3/8", 1-5/8" Handing: Right Handle Design: Accent Trim Design: Addison Product Weight: 1.5 lbs Product Variations: F10-ACC-ADD: Passage Lever Set F170-ACC-ADD-LH: Left Handed Single Dummy Lever F170-ACC-ADD-RH (This Model): Right Handed Single Dummy Lever F40-ACC-ADD: Privacy Lever Set F51-ACC-ADD: Keyed Entry Lever Set Polished Chrome