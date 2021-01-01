From mud - makeup designory
35mm f17 Manual Focus APSC Lens Compatible with Fujifilm X Mount Mirrorless Camera XT3 XPro2 XE3 XT10 XT20 XA2 XE1 X30 X70 XM1etc
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBLE CAMERAS: Compatible with FUJIFILM APS-C Digital Cameras, such as X-A1/A2, X-E1/E2/E2S, X-M1, X-T1/T10, X-Pro1/Pro2; Best Quality Guranteed. SPECIFICATION: 35mm F/1. 7 Prime Fixed Lens. Manual Focus, Maximum Aperture: F/1. 7, Focal Length: 35mm USAGE: Perfect for landscape shooting and portraits with superb background blur NICE QUALITY: Features smooth focusing operation and a metal mount for added stability; Multi-coated technique for exceptional image quality ACCESSORIES: Comes with lens front rear caps and microfiber cleaning cloth. NOTE: Camera NOT INCLUDED