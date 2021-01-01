Emser Tile F16NEWP1212MO2 Newport - 12" x 12" Square Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Matte Concrete Visual - Sold by Piece Bay Flooring Tile Mosaic

Emser Tile F16NEWP1212MO2 Newport - 12" x 12" Square Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Matte Concrete Visual - Sold by Piece Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Each piece weighs 3.84 lbs.Matte finish with a medium (V2) shade rating - slight shade variation in toneP.E.I. 4 rating - has high resistance to abrasion and is suitable for heavy-duty residential and commercial floor installationsApproved for outdoor useOne year warrantyMade from porcelainHas a 7 rating on the Mohs hardness scaleInstallation:May be installed in the following areas: backsplash, countertop, fireplace surround, walls, floors, showers, pools and outdoor areasMinimum recommended grout joint of 1/8" Mosaic Bay