From devicewear
35mm F16 Manual Focus Fixed Lens Compatible with Fujifilm XFMount Cameras Fuji XA1 XA10 XA2 XA3 Aat XM1 XM2 XT1 XT3 XT10 XT2 XT20 XT30 XPro1 XPro2.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Aperture Range: F/1.6- F16 Full metal body, Compact and Lightweight, only 193g 6 Elements in 4 GroupsIdeal Aperture with 12 Diaphragm Blades Multi-MC Layer Coating: Increasing the light transmission, which reduces flare and ghosting and give you a greater contrast and color accuracy. Wide Compatibility for Fujifilm XF-Mount CamerasX-A1 X-A10 X-A2 X-A3 A-AT X-M1 XM2 X-T1 X-T3 X-T10 X-T2 X-T20 X-T30 X-Pro1 X-Pro2 X-E1 X-E2 E-E2s X-E3