Emser Tile F14DIRE-1212P Direction - 11-3/4" x 11-3/4" Square Floor and Wall Tile - Polished Stone Visual Direction Proportion Flooring Tile Field

From emser tile
Emser Tile F14DIRE-1212P Direction - 11-3/4" x 11-3/4" Square Floor and Wall Tile - Polished Stone Visual Features:Made from porcelain with a polished stone visualMedium shade variation gives the tile a slightly varied appearanceCovered under a 1 year commercial and 1 year residential warrantyInstallation:Designed for multiple applications, including floors and wallsThis tile can be installed using groutSuitable for residential or commercial locationsSpecifications:Width: 11.73"Length: 11.73"Thickness: 0.19"Square foot per carton: 11.47 sq. ft. Field Tile Direction Proportion