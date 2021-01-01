23mm f14 XMount Lens Auto Focus F14 Large Aperture APSC Lens for fujifilm XMount Camera XT3 XH1 X20 T30 XT20 XT100 XPro2

for Fujifilm X-mountPrime wide-angle lens is designed for APS-C-format FUJIFILM X-mount mirrorless cameras and provides a 35mm equivalent focal length. Due to its physical design, this lens is not suitable for use on the FUJIFILM X-Pro3 camera and may scratch the camera body if attached. Auto FocusSTM stepping motor enables quick, quiet, and precise autofocus performance along with full-time manual focus override. Additionally, an internal focusing design maintains the overall lens length during use for improved handling and quicker response. Large ApertureBright f/1.4 maximum aperture suits working in low-light conditions and also affords greater control over depth of field. HD NanoTwo extra-low dispersion elements reduce color fringing and chromatic aberrations in order to achieve a high degree of clarity and color accuracy. Two high refractive index elements help to control spherical aberrations and reduce distortion in order to