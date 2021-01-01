23mm F14 STM Autofocus Large Aperture APSC Lens for Fujifilm Cameras XA1 XA2 XA3 XA10 Xat XM1 XM2 XA20 XA5 XT1 XT10 XT2 XT3 XT20

23mm f1.4 fuji x mount autofocus lens is constructed of 11 elements in 10 groups, including one extra-low dispersion (ED) element and one high-refraction element. The autofocus lens features s noiseless stepping motor (STM focus motor) for driving the autofocus unit to performs steady, fast and smooth auto focus. The lens features an aperture range of F1.4 through F16, uses a nine-blade aperture diaphragm, has a minimum focusing distance of 30cm (15.7') and uses an HD Nano multilayer coating on an unspecified number of elements to help improve water resistance and minimize chromatic aberration. The lens is a well made metal body, small and compact, weighs 260g (0.57LB) and uses a 52mm front filter thread The lens has a build in USB port for firmware to reach a compatibility for the newest cameras model and supports EXIF information transmission.