From egyptian magic
35mm F14 Manual Focus Large Aperture Lens Compatible with Sony APSC Mirrorless Camera Such as A6000 A6300 A6500
Advertisement
Lens construction: 8 elements 5 groups, aperture range of f1.4-f16 The minimum focusing distance of 0.4mm, focal length of 35mm, equivalent focal length is 52.5mm The APS-C Frame Angle of view is 43, M4/3 Frame is 35, filter size of 49mm The weight only 220g easy to carry when you shooting indoor or outdoor Compatible withSony APS-C frame mirrorless camera such as NEX 3 3N 5 NEX 5T NEX 5R NEX 6 7 A5000 A5100 A6000 A6100 A6300 A6500 Lens Not Attached: MANUAL LENS need you to enable'M mode' or 'Release without lens' in the setting of camera.