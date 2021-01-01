From emser tile
Emser Tile F13STER2447M Sterlina - 24" x 47" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Matte Visual - Sold by Carton (15.5 SF/Carton) Asphalt Flooring Tile
Emser Tile F13STER2447M Sterlina - 24" x 47" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Matte Visual - Sold by Carton (15.5 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Made from porcelainDesigned with a concrete appearanceA medium shade variation means each piece will vary slightly from anotherMade with a matte surfaceSlip resistantRates a 7 on the Mohs hardness scaleIncludes a 1 year warrantyInstallation:Can be installed on countertops, fireplaces, floors, outdoor, pools - waterline, shower floor, shower walls and wallsInstalls using groutRecommended to use a minimum grout joint of 1/8 Field Tile Asphalt