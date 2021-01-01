35mm F12 Large Aperture Prime APSC Aluminum Lens for Fuji X Mount Mirrorless Cameras XA1 XA10 XA2 XA3 Xat XM1 XM2 XT1 XT10 XT2 XT20 XPro1 XPro2 XE1.

Best Quality Guranteed. Lens construction: 7 elements in 5 groups, aperture range of f1.2-f16 The APS-C lens minimum focusing distance of 0.3meters/ 11.8inches, focal length of 35mm, filter size of 49mm. Compatible with Fujifilm APS-C frame mirrorless camera such as X-T1 X-T2 X-Pro1 X-Pro2 X-M1 X-T10 X-A1 X-A2 X-A3 X-E1 X-E2 X-E3 X-T20 X-T100 X-T3. Weight only 180grams/ 0.4 lbs, easy to carry when you shooting indoor or outdoor NOTE: Images are soft when use wide-open aperture of F1.2, but will be better, not much soft, when set aperture of F2.0. It's nice to get sharpness by using wide-open aperture F2.8. Please note that using a large aperture at night will cause a little dazzle.