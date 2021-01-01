Schlage F10-STA St. Annes Passage Door Lever Set Aged Bronze Leverset Passage

Schlage F10-STA St. Annes Passage Door Lever Set Passage Function: Schlage's passage door lever sets have no locking function and are free turning on both sides. These levers are perfect for a hallway or closet where a lock isn't necessary. Passage levers can also be used in conjunction with a deadbolt to secure an entrance or back door. Product Features: A Lifetime Mechanical and Finish Warranty gives you the peace of mind that this product will be looking good and functioning smoothly for as long as you own it. (Finish warranty does not include Oil Rubbed Bronze because it is a living finish and it is expected to patina over time) Installation is easy, all you need is a screwdriver and a little time. The set is designed to fit standard prep doors and most installations should take just a matter of minutes. BHMA/ANSI Grade 2 certified which indicates excellent performance across a range of residential applications. This product is built from high-quality materials to give you exceptional security. These levers are field reversible allowing this leverset to be used for both right and left handed applications with ease and eliminating any chance of getting a wrong handed product.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/4", 2-3/8", Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 7/8"Door Thickness: 1-1/2", 1-3/4", 1-3/8", 1-5/8"Handing: Left, Right, ReversibleHandle Design: St. AnnesTrim Design: PlymouthProduct Weight: 1.5 lbsLatch Faceplate: Drive-in, Round CornerProduct Variations:F10-STA (This Model): Passage Lever SetF170-STA-LH: Left Handed Single Dummy LeverF170-STA-RH: Right Handed Single Dummy LeverF40-STA: Privacy Lever SetF51-STA: Keyed Entry Lever Set Aged Bronze