35mm f095 Large Aperture Mark III Standard Lens for Mirrorless Camera Sony EMount

Best Quality Guranteed. PREMIUM OPTICAL DESIGN: 12 circular aperture blades, 8 groups 11 elements lens structure with high quality multi-coated optical glass, ensures low image distortion, excellent image sharpness and contrast. 35mm focal length is equivalent to 52.5mm on APS-C camera. Perfect for portraits shooting with fascinating background blur effect. COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with SONY E/ Fujifilm FX/Micro 4/3/Canon EF-M/Nikon N1 series interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras AMAZING LARGE APERTURE: Designed with high quality multi-coated optical glass. Exquisite body features amazing maximum aperture of F0.95, which creates fascinating background blur effect and sharper image quality. No worries about the low-light & night scene, just shoot and enjoy the safe and fast shutter speed. EASY TO USE: with the focal length scale and smooth focal ring. After a short term learning, its very easy to focus what yo