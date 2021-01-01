Emser Tile F02SAND-1224 Sandstorm - 12" x 24" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Unpolished Stone Visual Sandstorm Kalahari Flooring Tile Field Tile

From emser tile
Emser Tile F02SAND-1224 Sandstorm - 12" x 24" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Unpolished Stone Visual Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:Made from porcelain with an unpolished stone visualMedium shade variation gives the tile a slightly varied appearanceCovered under a 1 year commercial and 1 year residential warrantyInstallation:Designed for multiple applications, including floors and wallsThis tile can be installed using groutSuitable for residential or commercial Specifications:Width: 11.81"Length: 23.62"Thickness: 0.19"Square foot per carton: 11.63 sq. ft. Field Tile Sandstorm Kalahari