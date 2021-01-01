Emser Tile F02EURA-1224 Eurasia - 12" x 24" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Unpolished Stone Visual Eurasia Bianco Flooring Tile Field Tile

Emser Tile F02EURA-1224 Eurasia - 12" x 24" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Unpolished Stone Visual Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403) Features: Made from porcelain with an unpolished stone visual High shade variation gives the tile a highly contrasting appearance Covered under a 1 year commercial and 1 year residential warranty Installation: Designed for multiple applications, including floors and walls This tile can be installed using grout Can be used for residential or commercial applications Specifications: Width: 11.81" Length: 23.62" Thickness: 0.38" Square foot per carton: 11.62 sq. ft. Field Tile Eurasia Bianco