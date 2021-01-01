F-FACTOR DIET COOKBOOK: The Simplified Guide To Lose Weight And Live Healthy. (50+ QUICK AND DELICIOUS RECIPES) EMILY ROBERT Author

Fad diets come and go, but after more than two decades of success stories and media attention, The F-Factor Diet has stood the test of time. Now hailed as the go-to lifestyle program for anyone who wants to improve his or her health and lose weight for good, F-Factor's scientifically proven approach allows you to achieve results without hunger, deprivation, or denial. Change your life without disrupting your lifestyle: dine out, drink alcohol, eat carbs, and work out less from day one.Now revised and updated with new recipes, diet tips, and research, The F-Factor Diet includes:An easy-to-follow three-step program to shed pounds, boost energy, and increase longevity, on which men lose an average of 15 pounds and women 10 pounds in just one month. More than 80 quick and delicious F-Factor-approved recipes plus a complete set of guidelines for dining out and ordering in.Proven tips, tools, and solutions to keep you motivated, inspired, and on track.