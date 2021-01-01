From hangman products
F Barrel Connector 5Pack Coaxial Cable Extender Female to Female Coax Barrel Connector for Indoor Outdoor Coax Cable Dish Network Antenna.
Wide Range of Applications, Coaxial cable coupler is be used for connecting 2 F-Pin cables or devices with F-Type ports, like a coax cable box, dish network, directTV, satellite receiver, VCR, cable modem, off-air antenna, internal home wiring, etc. Super Tight Seal, RG6 waterproof coupler is built with nickel-plated brass for lasting performance; The outside rubber material makes it weather sealed for indoor and outdoor use. Easy to Use and Install, Cable barrel connector is simply connect your existing F pin cables to male end of the connector for quick installation. Cost-effective, Coaxial union comes with 5pcs, making you always have a backup. 100% Guarantee, All products come with 12 months warranty, you are protected with our 100% No Questions Asked Guarantee for either a replacement or refund. We care about only putting out high quality products that satisfy your needs.