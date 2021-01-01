F & B WINNERS WDP5050 50A DC LCD Adjustable Buck Power Supply Module with Constant Voltage and Current Support Modbus-50A Power module

Version description: This CNC power supply is divided into two versions, the CNC power supply version and the version with MODBUS function. The difference is that the MODBUS version of the power supply has an RS485 communication interface, which can be set or collected by the host computer software, or it can be connected to the PLC. DCS, smart meters and other devices communicate! In addition, other functions are the same! Product parameters: Input voltage: DC 8V-40VOutput voltage: DC 0V-32V continuously adjustable (can only be used as a step-down module, the input must be greater than the output 3V or more)Output current: adjustable, maximum 50A (recommended to be used within 45A, current adjustment, only works in the constant current state.