Pfister F-531-4HN Hanover Pull Out Spray Kitchen Faucet with Soap Dispenser Tuscan Bronze Faucet Kitchen Double Handle

Pfister F-531-4HN Hanover Pull Out Spray Kitchen Faucet with Soap Dispenser Pfister F-531-4HN Features:Covered under Pfister's limited lifetime warrantyMetal faucet bodyPull-out spray headSpout swivels 360 degreesDouble metal lever handlesMetal soap/lotion dispenser - refillable from top of the counterADA compliantCalifornia low flow compliant - Under 1.8 gallon-per-minute flow rateProduct Technologies / Benefits:Pforever Warranty: Pfister Pforever Warranty covers finish and function for life.Pforever Seal: Advanced ceramic disc valve technology with a never leak guarantee.Pfast Connect: Reduces installation time and guarantees a secure connection to water supply lines.Quick Install: Handy tool provided to help secure connections. No more awkward arm twists under the sink.Pfister F-531-4HN Specifications:Height: 16-7/16" (counter top to highest point of faucet)Spout Height: 7" (counter top to faucet outlet)Spout Reach: 8" (center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet)Faucet Centers: 8" (Distance Between Handle Installation Holes)Faucet Holes: 4 (number of holes required)Maximum Deck Thickness: 3"Side Spray Hose Length: 60"About Pfister: Founded in 1910, Pfister (previously known as Price Pfister) is one of America's oldest and most experienced plumbing companies. As the first faucet manufacturer in the world to offer a lifetime warranty on their products, quality has always been the cornerstone of Pfister faucets. Brass bodies, ceramic disc valves, and lifetime PVD finishes name a few of the features you'll find in their product line. You will also find innovative designs. In the last 100 years, Pfister pioneered many of the faucet varieties that have helped to define the industry today. This kind of market presence has made Pfister one of the most trusted names in plumbing. Buy Pfister - you won't be disappointed. Double Handle Tuscan Bronze