Ezzard Handmade Tufted Wool Black/Blue Area Rug

This rug is a unique piece of world art that will enhance your living space. Tibetan rugs are typically designed with geometric patterns, both simple and complex. You may also see Tibetan rugs with a bold center or all-over medallion or even various designs that were influenced by decorative Asian motifs. The contemporary design of this rug originated in the mountainous areas of Tibet but is made in the Varanasi region of India, by the Bhadohi village weavers.