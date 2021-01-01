From red barrel studio
Ezriel Solid Wood 6 Drawer Double Dresser
Advertisement
This solid wood bedside table with 6 drawers is made of a solid pine frame, strong and durable, low-key luxury, highlighting the beauty, and creating a comfortable and warm family atmosphere. It can provide enough storage space for clothes, sheets, etc. The drawers are equipped with wax wood slide rails to ensure smooth movement. Very suitable for rooms with bedside tables, living rooms with sofa side tables, entrances, and some small spaces for special storage. Color: Rich Brown