Elkay EZOD 18-3/8" Wall Mounted Single Station Light Gray Granite Drinking Water Solutions Water Fountains Water Cooler Fountain

Elkay EZOD 18-3/8" Wall Mounted Single Station Product Features:Covered under Elkay's 5 year limited warranty on any refrigeration systems or 12 month limited warranty for electrical/water system componentsSingle station non refrigerated drinking fountainIntegrated Silver Ion Anti-microbial Protection in key areasEasy-Touch push-bar controls on front, left and right sidesValve with built-in flow regulator to provide constant stream from 20 to 105 psi water pressureConstruction:Frame - Galvanized structural steel chassis supports refrigeration system and fastens to wallContoured basin offers large area to minimize splashing when in useFlex-Guard bubbler® utilizes pliable polyester elastomer to prevent accidental mouth injury. Flexes on impact and returns to original positionStainless Steel Basin - One piece basin has integral drain grid, embossed bubbler pad. No exposed fastenersUpper Shroud - Contoured shock-absorbing, provides additional protection against accidental injury. No exposed fastenersLower Shroud - One piece easy to remove and replace. Allows access to internal components from three sidesProduct Specifications:Base Flow Capacity (GPH): 8Fountain Type: Non-RefrigeratedShipping Weight: 25Voltage: 220Height: 19-13/16" (measured from lowest rim to top rim of fixture)Length: 18-3/8" (measured from most left to most right rim of fixture)Depth: 19" (measured from back to front of fixture)Glass Filler: NoVandal Resistant Bubbler: NoFiltered: No Water Cooler Fountain Light Gray Granite