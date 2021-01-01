EzFinger2 Black FIDO2 Security Key and Windows Hello Fingerprint USB Dongle 2 Factor Authentication

Best Quality Guranteed. Just touch the Fingerprint sensor around 1-2 seconds it will immediately authenticate Faster and Secured authentication than password inputting! FIDO2 is Password-less, high-secure, easy authentication and Windows Hello is password-free sign-in and gives you the fastest, most secure way to unlock your windows computers. Support multi Fingerprint to use the Windows computer! Fast login to any Microsoft OS Windows 10, 7, 8, 8.1, Windows Hello with your Fingerprint, instead of complex password EzFinger2 is designed to help you become more efficient and productive. A compact design makes it easy to slip the USB Fingerprint authenticator into your labtop, desktop, tablet and bring your security with you anywhere. Its everything you love and more portability, secure and perfect design. It has a built-in Self-Learning AI engine with Biometric Finger reader is equipped with the advanced scanning