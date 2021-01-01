EZDIY-FAB 120mm ARGB Case Fan, Motherboard Aura Sync Fan, High Airflow, Speed Adjustable, Addressable RGB Fan for PC Case 10-Port Fan Hub and.

With 16 ultra-bright RGB LED lights, provides full lighting for your build, achieving magical lighting effects with multiple-choice controls and 300 more modes like breathing, static, and multi-color cycling. Center design addressable RGB LED offered best lighting effect: center LED design kept RGB lighting Effect at a optimal point and leave tolerance for other RGB components such as, Mobo/ RAM/ GPU, water cooling components, and SSD plate With EZDIY-FAB Fan Hub X and 21-key remote: You can instantly adjusting LED back-light effects, colors, brightness and Fan speed Synchronizable RGB lighting via motherboard (AURA, Mystic, Fusion):Support M/B 3 pin RGB Header (5V, D, , G), Please note: Not Support 4pin RGB header (+12V, G,R,B), 12 volts can destroy this fans Super Quiet-Equipped with rubber pads and hydraulic bearing, which greatly reduce operating noise and improves efficiency.