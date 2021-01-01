From k and h pet products
K and H Pet Products EZ Mount Small Classy Red Denier Window Bed
Advertisement
Instantly turn any window into a kitty entertainment center. The ingenious EZ Mount Window Bed attaches to virtually any window in seconds utilized our proven suction cup mounting system. Completely open at the top, this half pod design gives cats easy access to climb in and out. We've included a soft, warm cushy Amazin' Kitty Pad for hours of snoozing and watching over the household. Also available in a full Window Pod and Window Bubble Pod. 1-year limited warranty.