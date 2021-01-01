From evesky
Eyouinc Compatible Toner Cartridges Replacement for Brother TN450 TN-450 TN420 TN-420 Toners use for Brother DCP-7060D DCP-7065DN HL-2240D.
Advertisement
3-Pack Compatible for Brother TN450 TN-450 TN420 TN-420 toner cartridges, Replacement for Brother DCP-7060D, DCP-7065DN, IntelliFax-2840, Fax-2940, HL-2130, HL-2132, HL-2220, HL-2230, HL-2240, HL-2240D, HL-2270DW, HL-2275DW, HL-2280DW, MFC-7240, MFC-7360N, MFC-7365DN, MFC-7460DN, MFC-7860DW toner cartridges Compatible with: Brother DCP-7060D, DCP-7065DN, IntelliFax-2840, Fax-2940, HL-2130, HL-2132, HL-2220, HL-2230, HL-2240, HL-2240D, HL-2270DW, HL-2275DW, HL-2280DW, MFC-7240, MFC-7360N, MFC-7365DN, MFC-7460DN, MFC-7860DW Laser Printer Page Yield: Black 10,200 pages compatible Brother TN450 TN-450 toner cartridge at 5% coverage Package Contents: 3 x compatible Brother TN450 TN-450 toner cartridge (Total 3 Pack) Refined toner powder provides high-quality images and text