Trademark Fine Art 'Green Eyes' Canvas Art by Janet Pidoux

Artist: Janet PidouxSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a portrait of a cat on a green background.Janet Pidoux lives in England in the picturesque Cotswolds. She has been painting for over thirty years and her favourite subject is feline art, which often features her own cats. Using pastel, as she loves the soft effect which can be achieved, she aims to capture their individual personalities and give them a life of their own. A member of the Society of Women Artists and of the Society of Feline Artists, she has also exhibited with the Pastel Society and the Society of Wildlife Artists at the Mall Galleries in London. She has also won the Alexander Llewelyn Award for an outstanding set of Feline Art . Her work can be found in numerous private collections worldwide and has been reproduced on a wide variety of giftware and stationery products. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.