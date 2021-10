Hammering eyelets are a thing of the past. To make your task convenient, bring home the Dritz Eyelet Plier. Made of premium material, it offers a good grip and and is easy to use. Just mark the spot on the reverse side of the fabric, insert the material between the pliers and press firmly. It is great for belts, shower curtains, pillows, tote bags and more. This pack contains pliers, tools, a tool remover, replacement inserts, and an instruction guide.