Guaranteed to become an heirloom item, this collection features dyed to match eyelet embroidery which pierces the surface of the quilt like porcelain. Eyelet is a form of lace with a long history in luxury linens. The banded layout here provides a modern feel to this classic technique. The eyelet motif itself is a subtle petal star shape. Available in 3 core colors, this design will bring an air of understated luxury to any room. The solid color design allows you to style this collection as the primary showpiece for your bedroom, or simply layer it into your existing bedding collection. The face and reverse fabrics are 100% cotton in a percale weave for a crisp feel, ideal for any season. Complete the look with either our solid or print Country Living sheet collections (sold separately). Country Living Eyelet 2-Piece Blue Twin Quilt Set Polyester | CL623BL01