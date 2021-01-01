Miftees Illuminati Tees Eye Illuminati Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The Providence Eye (or the all-seeing eye of God) is a symbol that depicts an eye, often enclosed in a triangle and surrounded by rays of light or Glory, meant to represent divine providence, whereby the eye of God watches over humanity. A well known example of the Illuminati Eye appears on the reverse of the Great Seal of the United States, which is depicted on the United States one-dollar bill. Today, the Eye of Providence is often associated with Freemasonry. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only