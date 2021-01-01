Eye Chart I by NW Art - Color: Grey (77660D-20)

Featuring a slice-of-life design with inspirational words, Eye Chart I by NW Art is instantly recognizable for its motif as well as its message. Virtues such as love, family, strength and character take center stage in this Andrea James print, sharpening the viewer's focus on the things that matter most in life. The piece is presented in archival-quality pigment inks with assorted medium and frame options, delivering personalized longevity for any space. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Grey.