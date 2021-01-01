Eye-Care Eye Protection Reading Light USB LED Light Strip Lamp Cabinet LED Light Bar Light Tube Cold Light

Eye Caring. 18 SMD 2835 LEDs provide natural, non-flickering light to protect your eyes and relieve fatigue. Easy installation: Simply stick to magnet, also applicable to flat smooth and dry surface with 3M adhesive plates. for positioning under cabinet, shelf, etc. USB DC 5V power supply, Compatible with all standard USB device. Perfect for daily use at home and office as well as travle use. Multi-purpose light. You can place it at office, study room, bedroom, living room, great as reading lamp, USB keyboard lamp for laptop PC and notebook. Uses eco-friendly LEDs of energy saving, saving 90% than incandescent lamp, maintains over 25,000 hours of full lumen output, 10 years life span.