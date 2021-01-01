55mm EXUS UV Filter

Oil and Water Repellent Coating: The Exus has a special 'Anti Foul' coating. In rain or inclement conditions water will be repelled off the surface. The filter surface is also finger grease resistant. Extreme residue can easily be wiped off. Anti-Static Coating: Exus filters feature an Anti Static coating inhibiting adhesion of microscopic dust. Ultra Low Reflective Filter Mount: The Exus outer rim has a special black ink coating. The incidence of reflection is less than 0.3%. The filter mount is ultra - thin for wide angle use and has light blocking ridges and a patented new glass securing system